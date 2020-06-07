CULBERSON, Marion Lois Marion Lois Culberson passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 92. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Wall Culberson. They were married 70 years. She was born in Ludlow, KY, on April 19, 1928 to Robert and Elizabeth Harmon. She met her husband when his family moved to Danville, KY in the 11th grade and they completed college at Centre College in Danville and were married immediately thereafter. They moved to Atlanta, GA where Gerald Culberson began an English teaching job which launched both of their careers in the education system in Atlanta. Lois went on to teach at various schools but earned many commendations for her sincere work at Coralwood Center School in Decatur, GA. Lois loved her students and teaching career but always put her role as mother of 4 sons as her primary and most important job and one in which she excelled. Additionally she was a long standing member of the Daughters of the American Revolution of the Buckhead Chapter and for many years she was the Conservation Chairman and specialized in reporting on various song birds in Georgia and held classes on the subject. She was highly complimented when her garden at home was designated by the Atlanta Audubon Society as a Wildlife Sanctuary. She and her husband were members of Peachtree Presbyterian Church where for many years she taught Sunday School for young children. She was always cheerful and positive and everyone loved being around Lois. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Gerald and 4 sons, Gerald Geoffrey, Gregory Harmon, Mark Wall and Timothy Young Culberson along with 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, all of whom live in the Atlanta area. Her burial arrangements and memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks. Please visit www.asturner.com to share a memory and for future service details. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org/give-today.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 7, 2020.