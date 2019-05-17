Services
HOPKINS, Marion Marion Douglas "Doug" Hopkins, age 82, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Maryland. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Harold Byrd officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. A native and lifelong resident of Cobb County, Mr. Hopkins worked at Lockheed for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include: 2 children, Al and Stephanie; 3 brothers, Morris, Howard and Larry; and 3 grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2019
