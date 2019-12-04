|
KAYS, III, Marion Reed "Chip" Marion Reed "Chip" Kays, III, of Atlanta, passed away at his home on November 27, 2019 at the age of 72. Chip was born in West Palm Beach, FL on February 21, 1947, the son of the late Marion Reed Kays, Jr. and Bernice Helen "Sue" Blandford Kays. He grew up in Atlanta as the eldest of six siblings and graduated from Dykes High School and Georgia Tech where he played baseball and excelled in his academic pursuits. Chip had a career with Delta Airlines and Worldspan for over 30 years as a Systems Analyst as well as Allied-Barton Security. He enjoyed coaching youth sports, cheering for Atlanta sports teams, being a member of social and travel clubs, dancing, and spending time with his family. Mr. Kays was preceded in death by his brother, Captain James Grier Kays, USAF, and is survived by his sons, Marion Reed "Tad" Kays, IV (Betsy), James Matthew Kays (Temperance) and their mother, Susan Howard Kays, granddaughter Reed Tinker Kays, sisters Betty Jane Netherton (Lloyd d. 2018) and Lucy Jordan (Benny), brothers Bale Blandford Kays (Valerie) and William Earnest Kays (Cheryl), companion Joy Gaston, and many nieces and nephews. To know Chip was to love him. He will be remembered fondly for his kind heart, positive attitude, care and respect for others, and passion for life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emory Healthcare Transplant Center in Chip's memory to help others benefit from their care and research to improve treatment of lung disease. A memorial service with a reception will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3pm at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2019