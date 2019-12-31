|
SMITH, Marion Lee Marion Lee Smith, age 95, passed away peacefully at his home in Atlanta on Saturday, December 28, 2019. A native of Athens Tennessee, he was born July 30, 1924 to Earl Newton Smith and Gladys (Cagle) Smith. In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his brothers Mearle Arthur Smith, Robert Harold Smith, James Earl Smith, son Creighton Lee Smith, and his wife of 70 years Roxie Elizabeth Smith. Marion is survived by his sons Gary Edwin Smith (Cindy) of Norcross Georgia, Alan Richard Smith (Tina) of Canton Georgia, daughter Alice Ann Smith of Atlanta, grandchildren Patrick Clayton Smith, Kelley Elizabeth Smith, Lillian Francis Smith, Creighton Lee Smith II, Chelsea Brooke Smith, Corey Chase Smith, and great grandchildren James Lee Smith and Arthur Morgan Smith. Visitation at 10:00 AM followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM will be held Thursday January 2nd at Oak Grove United Methodist church, 1722 Oak grove Rd., Decatur, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 31, 2019