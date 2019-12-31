Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Lee Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Lee Smith Obituary
SMITH, Marion Lee Marion Lee Smith, age 95, passed away peacefully at his home in Atlanta on Saturday, December 28, 2019. A native of Athens Tennessee, he was born July 30, 1924 to Earl Newton Smith and Gladys (Cagle) Smith. In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by his brothers Mearle Arthur Smith, Robert Harold Smith, James Earl Smith, son Creighton Lee Smith, and his wife of 70 years Roxie Elizabeth Smith. Marion is survived by his sons Gary Edwin Smith (Cindy) of Norcross Georgia, Alan Richard Smith (Tina) of Canton Georgia, daughter Alice Ann Smith of Atlanta, grandchildren Patrick Clayton Smith, Kelley Elizabeth Smith, Lillian Francis Smith, Creighton Lee Smith II, Chelsea Brooke Smith, Corey Chase Smith, and great grandchildren James Lee Smith and Arthur Morgan Smith. Visitation at 10:00 AM followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM will be held Thursday January 2nd at Oak Grove United Methodist church, 1722 Oak grove Rd., Decatur, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -