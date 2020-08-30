1/1
Marion Murray
1931 - 2020
MURRAY, Marion "Bonnie" Marion "Bonnie" Murray, 89, beloved wife of John R. Murray, formerly of Atlanta and Bent Tree, Jasper, passed peacefully at her home in Longleaf, Pine Mountain, GA, on Tuesday, August 25. The daughter of Philip K. Sanders and Ruth Wells Sanders, she was born June 27, 1931 in Jacksonville, FL. After attending high school at North Avenue Presbyterian School, she graduated from Agnes Scott College as a music major specializing in the violin. Later she played with the Sharptop Strings Orchestra. She and John were married in Greensboro, NC, on December 26, 1954. Bonnie played tennis on an ALTA team and enjoyed playing bridge with friends. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial Dames and attended the English-Speaking Union meetings. In Atlanta, she attended Peachtree Presbyterian Church and Wieuca Road Baptist Church. At Bent Tree, she was a member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church. Roper Funeral Home in Jasper is in charge of arrangements. Memorial gifts may be sent to Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 389 Bent Tree Drive, Jasper, GA 30143. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, John, and children, son, Philip Murray (Melinda) of Germantown, TN; daughter, Bonnie Diane Murray Sweat (Charles) of Pine Mountain, and son-in-law, Dr. Chris Sarzen of Dunwoody. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathryn R. Murray Sarzen. Also surviving are grandsons, Sanders Murray, Michael Sarzen, Christopher Sarzen, Danny Sweat (Elizabeth Schultz), John Sweat, and David Sweat; granddaughters, Grayson Murray and Natalie Sarzen.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2020.
