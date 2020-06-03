Marion Reale
REALE, Marion Marion Rosalie Reale, age 91, of Sandy Springs passed away May 18, 2020. She is survived by her children Paul and wife Patti, Deborah and Perry, grandchildren Allison, Paul, Stephanie and Elizabeth, and great-grandchildren Kristina and Adriana. Marion was the second child of parents Charles and Marian (Hayes) Cosgrove. She was born in Weehawken, NJ and married Paul Reale on September 9, 1950 in West New York, NJ, at the age of 22. In place of flowers, the family requests, sending memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in memory of Marion Reale. To leave online condolences, or to sign the guest book, visit Advantagefunerals.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 3, 2020.
