GOLDSTEIN, Marion Zucker Marion Zucker Goldstein was born in Berlin, Germany April 30, 1932 to Julian and Gertrude Zucker. She was in the Netherlands in hiding during the Nazi occupation. She came with her parents and sister to the United States in 1946. She completed high school at Forest Hills High School, college at Queens College, masters from the University of Illinois and was one of three women in the first graduating class of Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She completed her psychiatric residency at Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic and had a successful career in Pittsburgh in both private practice and community mental health. She moved to Buffalo for a position on the faculty SUNY Buffalo as a geriatric psychiatrist and was a pioneer in the field, practicing, training and mentoring the first generation of board certified geriatric psychiatrists. She was made a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and served as president of the American Women Psychiatrists. She is survived by her daughters Lillian Schapiro and Naomi Goldstein, three granddaughters Ruth, Rebecca and Sarah Schapiro, son-in-law Robert Schapiro and niece Deborah Franklin and her son Edward. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 19 at Linden Hills Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 18, 2019