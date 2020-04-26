|
ARMSTRONG, Marjorie Marjorie Marie Armstrong, born January 5, 1926 in Mount Carmel, Illinois passed away peacefully in her home in Atlanta, Georgia April 19, 2020. After graduation from Mount Carmel High School, "Marge" married the love of her life and soulmate Gilbert R. "Gib" Armstrong. Marge and Gib lived in Indianapolis where Gib graduated from Indiana University and subsequently moved to Atlanta where they raised their three children: Brent Armstrong (Kim), Jane Armstrong West (Steve) and Brad Armstrong (Lisa). After raising three children, Marge poured her love and energy into thirty years of teaching pre-school at Clairmont Hills Baptist Church. Her beautiful smile brought joy and comfort to all. Marge loved cooking, painting and the Atlanta Braves. Marge will be deeply missed by Gib, her husband of 73 years, her children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020