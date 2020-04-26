Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Armstrong Obituary
ARMSTRONG, Marjorie Marjorie Marie Armstrong, born January 5, 1926 in Mount Carmel, Illinois passed away peacefully in her home in Atlanta, Georgia April 19, 2020. After graduation from Mount Carmel High School, "Marge" married the love of her life and soulmate Gilbert R. "Gib" Armstrong. Marge and Gib lived in Indianapolis where Gib graduated from Indiana University and subsequently moved to Atlanta where they raised their three children: Brent Armstrong (Kim), Jane Armstrong West (Steve) and Brad Armstrong (Lisa). After raising three children, Marge poured her love and energy into thirty years of teaching pre-school at Clairmont Hills Baptist Church. Her beautiful smile brought joy and comfort to all. Marge loved cooking, painting and the Atlanta Braves. Marge will be deeply missed by Gib, her husband of 73 years, her children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -