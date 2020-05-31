BATES, Marjorie Marjorie Moss Bates, 94, of Lawrenceville, died peacefully after a brief illness, May 25, 2020, at Eastside Medical Center. She was born in Henry County, GA, but spent most of her adult life with her late husband, Joe Douglas Bates, in Stone Mountain & Snellville, GA. Those wishing to remember Margie, with a memorial gift, are invited to consider Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2208 Main St. East, Snellville, GA 30078, or a charity of your choice. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent or viewed at; www.wagesfuneralhome.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.