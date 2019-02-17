BEARE, Marjorie Marjorie (Aumie) Paxton Beare passed away on February 13 at age 98. She was loved dearly by her family and many friends and will be missed every day. Marge will be remembered for her kindness, love of family, and wicked sense of humor. Born on July 24, 1920 in Toronto, Canada, Marge grew up as one of five children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecilia and John Paxton, along with siblings Muriel, Cecilia, John, and beloved younger brother James. At Marge's request, she will be laid to rest at Pine Hills Cemetery in Toronto alongside her family. Always a sports enthusiast, she competed in track throughout high school winning a number of trophies. You could always find her cheering for her favorite teams, the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons, and Atlanta Braves. Marge loved to play golf and even walked the Masters course at age 75 with son-in-law Les. She moved to Atlanta in 1963 where, as a single parent, she raised her daughter Nancy. She loved animals, playing bridge, and spending time with family at St. George Island, Florida. Marge is survived by her daughter, Nancy Juneau (Les) and three grandchildren Trevor Gillum, Alexandra and Paxton Juneau, and sister-in-law Fanny Paxton. Her family would like to express their love and deep appreciation for Ruth Lopez, along with the special caregivers who provided Marge loving and compassionate care, support and friendship. A special thank you to all the nurses, techs and staff at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital, Floor 3 East. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Atlanta Humane Society or the Beare-Jones Fund for single-parent families at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School. Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary