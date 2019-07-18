CAMPBELL, Marjorie J. On July 16, 2019, Marjorie J. (Allgood) Campbell went to be with our Lord. Marjorie was 91 and lived a full happy life. Most importantly she wanted you to know that "love conquers all and we get that love through our Savior, Jesus Christ." She is predeceased by her husband, Ray Sr. Marjorie was a loving mother to Ray Jr. (Sarah) and Roger (Connie); grandmother to Peggy (Barry), Regina, Thomas (Erin), Mandi (Javier); great grandmother to Sandy, Cody, Noah, Emily, TJ, and Hailey; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved deeply and wanted to see at every opportunity. Her loving sister Allene (Allgood) Denton, surviving sibling, would check on her well-being every week and they would catch up on family, the center of both of their lives, every chance they had. Her adored siblings who have moved on from this world but were always in her and our hearts are Lucy (Allgood) Flowers, Zoe (Allgood) Johnson, Mary Ruth (Allgood) Roberts, Virginia (Allgood) Clarke, Conrad Allgood Jr, and James Edward Allgood. Visitation will be Friday, July 19 from 6 to 8 pm at A.S. Turner & Sons in Decatur, GA. Her funeral will be on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 AM, at A.S. Turner & Sons. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019