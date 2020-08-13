1/1
Marjorie Cobb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COBB (ABBEY), Marjorie Marjorie Abbey Cobb, age 94, moved to her heavenly home on August 10, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held and interment will be at Westview Cemetery. Margie taught kindergarten at Briarlake Baptist Church for 20 years and volunteered at In Touch Ministries for 30 years. She loved her family, church and gardening. Marjorie is survived by her son, Mike and wife Phyllis, her daughter, Donna and husband, Dr. Michael Medcalf, her daughter, Kathi and husband, Rick Lewis, seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and sister, Ruth Cobb. "To God be the Glory". In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to In Touch Ministries at www.intouch.org. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home and Crematory Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, is in charge of the arrangements. (770) 943-1511. www.mayeswarddobbins.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Mcland Chapel
3940 Macland Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
(770) 943-1511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Mcland Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved