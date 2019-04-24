DUKES, Marjorie L. Age 75, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Frank Fulton officiating. Born in Atlanta, Mrs. Dukes lived in Powder Springs for 38 years before moving to Dallas, GA. She worked as a Scheduler, retiring after 22 years with Resurgens Orthopedic Group. She loved gardening, and was a member of Lost Mountain Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and enjoyed working with the youth group. Survivors include: Husband of 54 years, Gerald Glenn Dukes, Sr.; 3 sons, Gerald Glenn Dukes, Jr., Gary Edward Dukes, and Gregory Michael Dukes, all of Dallas, GA; 3 Step Grandchildren, and several Nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie Dukes' memory to Lost Mountain Baptist Church or the . The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary