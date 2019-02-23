FANNING, Marjorie Marjorie Van Morstein Fanning, age 98, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Marjorie was born in 1920 to the late Herman and Mabel Van Morstein. Marjorie was extremely intelligent and earned a scholarship to Smith College. While attending Smith College, Marjorie majored in English with a minor in French. She met many new friends and class mates, including former First Lady Barbara Bush. Marjorie was All-Smith in soccer at Smith College. She later married the love of her life, James E. Fanning, before he went to serve in World War II. Marjorie was an avid sports fan, always supporting her Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While Georgia Tech was one of her favorite teams, her favorite players were always her boys. Many of Marjorie's favorite memories involved watching her sons play high school football and basketball at Sandy Springs High School. She also loved to watch Sunday golf, cross stitch, read and play with her dogs. Throughout her life, Marjorie would say, "You create your own environment". That positive attitude has been passed down to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marjorie was the most engaging and optimistic person you would ever meet, and showed her love and kindness to all around. She will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James E. Fanning. Marjorie lives on through her sons and daughters-in-law, Jef Fanning, John Paul (Nina) Fanning and Thomas Andrew (Sarah) Fanning; grandchildren, Matt, Brad, Cami, and Chrissy; along with many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services for Mrs. Fanning will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019