FULLER (HEROD), Marjorie Mrs. Marjorie Herod Fuller, age 91, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Johns Creek, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Albert W. Fuller. Marjorie was born Sept. 11, 1928 in Atlanta, GA to Velma Harris Herod and Dewey L. Herod. The third of 7 children, she lived her early years on a farm outside Adairsville, GA. During her teen years the family returned to Atlanta where she graduated from O'Keefe High School in 1948. She married Albert (a fellow O'Keefe High School Graduate) in 1950 and during their early years of marriage while Albert was in the Marines, they moved around the country, including San Diego and Jacksonville. They also lived in Macon and Atlanta before retiring to Jasper, GA. A 20-year resident of Jasper, GA, she enjoyed spending time with her neighbors on their horse ranch, as well as entertaining her grandchildren on the screened porch, listening to sounds of nature. Genealogy was her special passion. She not only researched her own family line but her late husband's as well. She also aided many friends, helping them get started documenting their family trees. She is survived by her children, Stephen Gerald Fuller (Joy), Jane Fuller Smith (Hudson), and Elizabeth Fuller-Nicoll (Gregory), grandchildren, Neil Fuller, Brett Fuller (Casey), Vance Fuller (Amanda), Taylor Smith (Amber), Spencer Smith (Lindsay), Courtney Strait (Kyle), great-grandchildren, Findlay Smith, Quentin Fuller, and by her brother, Melvin Herod, sister, Norma Lackey, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ronald Herod, and by sisters, Pauline McMahan, Winifred Copeland, and Carol Hawkins. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at The Mansions at Sandy Springs - Assisted Living & Memory Care who provided Marjorie with fellowship and care during the last months of her life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, at 2 PM, at Crest Lawn Cemetery. In adherence of health guidelines, only family is allowed to gather at the grave. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. You may view the service beginning at 2 PM, at Facebook.com/FischerFuneralCare. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta. 678- 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020