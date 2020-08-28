1/1
Marjorie Hulsey
HULSEY, Marjorie Our beautiful mother, Marjorie, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 22, 2020. During WWII, she worked as a shipping clerk at Reynolds Metal in Louisville, KY. After returning to Atlanta, she met and married George A. Hulsey on February 18, 1949. She was working at Sears, Roebuck & Co. (Ponce de Leon) as a manager in the hosiery department. She worked there until September 1954 when she gave birth to her son, George Michael. Her second child, Melanie, was born in May 1958. She was a stay at home mom for many years until the late 60's when she worked at the Swan Coach House as a server until 1976. In 1977 she worked for Red Lobster in Tucker, GA, until her retirement in 1983. She took care of her husband in the mid-to-late 90's when he was diagnosed with prostate/bone cancer until his passing in 5/2000. They were married for 51 years. Marjorie was predeceased by her parents, Jesse Monroe Hitchcock and Myrtle Alliene Aiken Hitchcock Pace, 5 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her son: George Michael Hulsey (Kathleen), of Atlanta, GA; daughter: Melanie Carlisle (Wane), of Lithia Springs, GA; grandson: Todd Hulsey (Katie) of Snellville, GA; granddaughter: Sara Waterman (Nate) of Woodstock, GA; great-grandchildren: Joel Hulsey, Reilly Hulsey, and soon-to-be-born Baby Girl Hulsey; and step-great-grandchildren: Dakota Miller and Kailey Waterman. She is also survived by one sister, Retha Brown, of Temple, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2020.
