HUNECKE, Marjorie Marjorie Ruth Elliott Hunecke, 95, died on June 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her son Eric (1952) and her husband Albert L. Hunecke. She is survived by 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Marjorie was born on July 19, 1923 and grew up in Winter Haven, Florida. She attended Stetson University (1942 Phi Kappa Alpha Dream Girl) and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she studied music and played the French horn. She moved to Atlanta in 1945, lived on Fairview Road in Druid Hills, joined Davison's department store as a junior executive, and was offered a seat in the symphony orchestra. Later she joined F. Schumacher & Company, where she met her future husband. Marjorie and Al were married on May 24, 1947 at Glenn Memorial Chapel across from Emory University in Atlanta. She learned how to drive when she was 11 years old. Her father, a citrus farmer, would set her loose in fields to practice in his car. Her first car was a purple Packard convertible her father had taken in lieu of payment; perhaps he was surprised when she decorated it with white polka dots. She taught her husband how to drive so that he, a rep for Schumacher, could service his clients located across the Southeast. The epic use of her driving skills was the annual summer vacation to south Florida, where the family spent the month of August together. She would pack luggage, a baby bed, and an increasing number of children into a car without air conditioning or seat belts for the trip. The first few years, Interstate 75 had not been built, so she drove the two-lane roads in South Georgia, successfully navigating through the notorious speed traps. When a nefarious looking man got out of his big truck and approached the group during a picnic lunch at a vacant watermelon stand, she told him to not come closer, that she had a pistol in her purse, and she knew how to use it. He got back into his truck and drove away. While raising four children, Marjorie spent a lot of time behind the wheel of her car, accumulating vast knowledge of the Atlanta area roads. She happily shared what she knew, giving very detailed directions to anyone going anywhere in Atlanta, and included landmarks such as giant oak tree, mailbox your father hit, beautiful gardenia, and dip in the road. When most of her children had flown the coop, she started working as a registrar for the Atlanta Visitor and Convention Bureau. She enjoyed meeting new people and bringing treats home to the family-sweet rolls, convention trinkets galore! The cash she earned was helpful for supporting her love of shopping. Marjorie especially liked Annaclair chocolates sold at Davison's and would share a two pack with her shopping companion. Another favorite was taking a break from shopping at Rich's to enjoy a chicken pot pie in the Magnolia Room. Once we were home, she would admonish us, "Now, don't show your father what we bought as soon as he comes through the door!" Marjorie was a 70 year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter F, Atlanta, and held each office of leadership multiple times. She felt deeply honored when, as the Chapter's President, she was the official delegate at the P.E.O. International Convention held in Kansas City, Missouri. She was very excited to have an opportunity that weekend to visit Cottey College, owned by P.E.O. and located in Nevada, Missouri. Each Sunday she herded the family to Druid Hills Presbyterian Church where she and Dad were members of the Clarion Class. Years later they joined Grace Lutheran Church in midtown where they set up communion, helped to sell Christmas trees, and maintained the signage. Thank you, Pastor Andrew Fields, for the kind and faithful pastoral care that you gave to Al and Marjorie as they grew older. Marjorie loved the mountains of North Georgia, Mathis Dairy's unpasteurized milk and cheeses, gardening and composting, attending Scottish tattoos, music of all kinds, but particularly classical, well prepared food, a glass of wine and the occasional Old Fashioned, but most importantly, good company. She was a treasured wife, a greatly loved mother/grandmother and a high order homemaker. A wonderful cook, she baked exceptional pies. Her children still happily debate which kind was the best. She loved her English Setter, Lance. The two ventured out each day; it was a bit unclear who was walking whom. Marjorie was proud to be left handed saying, "God created a few perfect people, the rest are right handed." Thank you, Mom, for the rich legacy that you left and a job well done. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019