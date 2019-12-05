|
|
HUNT, Marjorie Jean On November 17, 2019, MARJORIE JEANHUNT, beloved wife of the late John Irby Hunt; devoted mother of Lynn McCloskey (Richard), the late Randy Hunt (Peggi), and the late Gary Hunt; loving grandmother of Paul McCloskey (Ahran), Jeff Hunt (Liz Madjlesi), Travis Hunt (Ashley), and the late Lisa Georgules (Stefan); adoring great-grandmother of Elly Georgules; Josephine McCloskey, Paige McCloskey, and Lila McCloskey. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will be receiving visitors from 2-3pm on Saturday at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Memorial Service will follow on Saturday at 3pm, also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2019