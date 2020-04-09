Resources
LEE (COWELL), Marjorie Marjorie Cowell Lee, 80, of Duluth, passed away in her home April 4, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Lee Langan, her husband Paul, 3 grandchildren, Lauren, Sean and Matthew Langan of Macon, GA, sister, Mary C. Wintzer of Charlotte, NC, brother, Henry S. Cowell, III of Matthews, NC. She is predeceased by her son, David Emory Lee, her parents, Henry S. Cowell, Jr. and Sydney M. Cowell, and niece, Sydney C. Wintzer. A memorial service will be held once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a local food bank during this worldwide crisis, or . Express online condolences at www.crowellbrothers.com. Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2020
