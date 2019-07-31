|
MORRIS, Marjorie Ann Marjorie Ann Morris, 70, of Denton, TX died July 15, 2019. She was born in Oceanside, NY, the daughter of Jacob and Marjorie (Mann) Nerenberg. She was educated in the public schools of Falls Church, VA and attended J. E. B. Stuart High School there. She earned her BA in Russian from Emory University and her master's in comparative literature from the University of Georgia. Mrs. Morris met her husband John Daniel Morris when they were studying at Emory University. In 1969 they married at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX. They spent two years at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi and two years in Japan while Mr. Morris served in the US Air Force. They have two children. Mrs. Morris spent 30 years as a US Foreign Service spouse. Mr. Morris's work took the couple to Indonesia, England, Hungary, Taiwan, and China. Mrs. Morris's friendliness, her skill at hosting diplomatic functions, and her foreign language skills supported her husband's Foreign Ser-vice career. Mrs. Morris also taught 5th grade and high school English and journalism at Taipei American School and worked at the Overseas Briefing Center in Washington, D.C. She spent her retirement enjoying her grandchildren, visiting friends, traveling, participating in book clubs, and conducting volunteer research on William Faulkner. Mrs. Morris was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She leaves her beloved husband Dan; her daughter Rebecca Morris and her husband Robert Gross and their son Sam of Denton, TX; and her daughter Cathy Roche and her husband Bjorn Roche and their sons Sebastian and Casey of New York, NY. She also leaves a brother Jon Nerenberg of Roseburg, OR, a brother Lawrence Nerenberg of Papaaloa, HI, and many other cherished relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on August 3, 2019 at the Cannon Chapel at Emory University in Atlanta, GA, with the Rev. Lisa Garvin presiding. A reception will follow in the Chapel basement. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Mrs. Morris's memory can be made to CancerCare. Go to www.cancercare.org. Click "Donate Now" and check the box for gifts in memoriam.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019