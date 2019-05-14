SCROGGS, Marjorie Clement A long-time resident of Fayetteville, originally from Mineral Bluff, GA, Marjorie Clement Scroggs passed away on May 13, 2019 after an extended illness. Margie is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Roy Scroggs; her daughters, Annette Scroggs, Lisa Hollingsworth and Jana Collier and her husband, Keith Collier; her grandchildren, Matthew Hollingsworth, Austin Collier and Kendall Collier; and nine brothers and sisters. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Rev. Bill Priester officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Margie will lie-in-state from 3:00-4:00 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Hemptown Baptist Church, 4394 Star Creek Road, Morganton, GA 30560, with burial service to follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Margie to Southwest Christian Care Hospice, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291, www.swchristiancare.org, in appreciation of their loving kindness and generous care of Margie. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville --- www.mowells.org Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2019