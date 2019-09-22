|
WALKER, Marjorie Our friend, Marjorie Walker (Margie), passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1920, in Augusta, GA and resided in the family home that has now been converted to the Telfair Inn, aka The Olde Town Inn. In the basement of this inn is the premium nightclub in Augusta called "Foxes Lair". Interestingly, Margie began her career as an entertainer, a singer and comedian performing in nightclubs, cruise ships, and various civic and company banquets for many years. She was the back-up singer for Elvis Presley. After Margie retired from the entertainment field, she took up Bridge and ran many bridge games in Atlanta. In fact, she would have loved to play every day if she could find an open game. In her spare time, she would make sandwiches and soups and deliver them to the homeless on the streets near her area, also soliciting warm coats and blankets from her bridge friends. She would open up her trunk and the needy would flock to her car to see what she had for them that day. She cared! She was predeceased by her mother, Irene Hagan Walker and father, Benjamin Houston Walker; her three sisters, Mildred Herman, Elizabeth Bohler and Irene Gerson; brother, Benjamin Houston Walker; son, Glenn Maerz. She is survived by nephews, William H. Walker, Douglas Herman and Benjamin Hagan Walker. As youngsters, Margie nicknamed Benjamin "Bunny" and he has gone by this name all of his life. He was Margie's favorite. She was really one of a kind, a gem, a diamond in the rough, assertive and sometimes "in-your-face," if she deemed it necessary. Godspeed Margie. You will be missed!
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019