BELLAH (WEST), Marjorie Mrs. Marjorie West Bellah, age 92, of Union City, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Jay Hodges and Pastor Bill Shaw officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2020