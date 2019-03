Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie WILLIAMS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie WILLIAMS

Obituary Flowers WILLIAMS, Marjorie Elizabeth Mrs. Marjorie Elizabeth Williams, age 100, of Union City, GA passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Mrs. Williams was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Ethel and Harvey Mulligan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Baxter Williams; two sisters, Sara Morrow and Nan Westerfield and one brother, Edward Mulligan. Mrs. Williams was a former member for over 50 years at Hapeville Presbyterian Church and later was a member of Fayette Presbyterian. She worked for 24 years as a library clerk at Hapeville High School and was very involved in community activities. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Hudson and her husband, Rusty of McDonough; son, David Williams and his wife, Kay of Senoia; four grandchildren, Kelly Hudson, Brian Williams, Amy Rouse (David), Karen Lewis (Alex), and four great grandchildren, Ethan and Gavin Rouse and Kaden and Ashton Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. A service to honor and celebrate the life of Marjorie Williams will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Southern Grace Hospice, 384 Racetrack Rd., McDonough, GA 30252. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries