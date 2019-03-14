|
WILLIAMS, Marjorie Jones Marjorie Jones Williams, 98, was called home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Malloy Funeral Home in West Hartford, CT. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2019