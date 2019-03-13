BRENNAN, Mark Mark Kevin Brennan, 63, beloved father, brother, friend, and coworker, passed away suddenly at his home in Atlanta on March 8, 2019. Those who knew Mark remember him for his love of baseball, his affinity for the music of the 60's, his excitement for Christmas and the holiday season, and most importantly his unconditional love for his daughters. Mark was born in Spokane, Washington on May 26, 1955 to Thomas J. and Margaret "Peggy" Jensen Brennan. In 1964, Mark and his family moved to Newtown, Pennsylvania, where he grew up playing little league baseball and running track at Council Rock High School. Upon graduating, Mark enrolled at Colgate University, where he continued his love of baseball by playing first base for the Raiders. Mark also joined Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, serving as social chairman to the delight of his brothers. After graduating Colgate University in 1977 with a degree in classical studies, Mark moved around the country, working for various companies before attending Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Mark then moved to Atlanta in 1983, where he settled down and began a career in marketing with MCI. Over his thirty-six years as an Atlanta transplant, Mark worked in institutional equities for Dean Witter Reynolds, Citigroup, and most recently for KeyBanc as a Director of Capital Markets. He created a life well-lived for him and his family, and was known in his professional and personal life as a man who always put others first. Mark was a devoted father, who loved nothing more than watching his girls grow up into exceptional young ladies. He is survived by his daughters Margaret and Betsy Brennan of Atlanta, and their mother Jill Chestnut Brennan; his sister, Laurie Brennan Smith (Philadelphia); and his niece, Kathleen Margaret Brennan (Philadelphia). He will also be greatly missed by his buddies at Capital City Club; his Usher team members at The Cathedral of St. Philip, where he served as Usher Captain for many years; his former clients who became close friends; and those he encountered through his daughters' time at The Lovett School. A memorial service will be held on March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd. NW, Atlanta; there will be a "Celebration of Life" reception immediately following the service at Capital City Club Brookhaven from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019