CODNER, Mark We would like to apologize for the obituary for Mark Codner not being published in the Sunday, June 7 edetion of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, on account of technical issues with the AJC. Atlanta native and renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Codner died peacefully in his sleep June 4, 2020, in the comfort of his Atlanta home. He was known for his genuine kindness, soft-spoken manner and individual care of his patients. He performed his medical training at Emory University, Cornell Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City, and was awarded dual aesthetic and oculoplastic fellowship training with Drs. Baker, Gordon, and Stuzin in Miami and Dr. Sonny McCord in Atlanta. Dr. Codner was a pioneer of modern oculoplastic surgery, setting the standards for eyelid surgery, face-lifting, rhinoplasty, MOHS and breast reconstruction. He elevated 48 fellows under his tutelage, rewarding the opportunity to those he believed would enhance the field of plastic surgery. He was a virtuosic surgeon who lived in constant pursuit of perfection in surgery. His students and fellows described him as having an infectious personality. He cultivated a culture of living in service to the future and betterment of surgery. As a mentor, he will forever serve as a lifelong testament for guidance, innovation and friendship. Dr. Codner was the current President of the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. As a Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at Emory University, Dr. Codner authored 10 textbooks, many of which were translated into over 100 peer-reviewed articles and invited book chapters. He presented over 200 lectures worldwide as an educator in his field of medicine. Over the last 20 years, he was the Chairman of both the Atlanta Oculoplastic Symposium and the Atlanta Breast Symposium, which brought leaders in plastic surgery together from around the world to collaborate. Dr. Codner was awarded the prestigious Sherrell Aston Award by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He was invited to perform live educational surgery all over the world in countries such as England, France, Belgium Egypt, Brazil, Peru, and Canada. Mark navigated life with poise and grace, always uplifting those around him. He enjoyed engaging this world's knowledge and pleasure to the fullest in the company of his beloved family, friends and trusted colleagues. He was also an accomplished painter, a passionate musician, and a budding screenwriter. He believed in the magic of things, always taking the bad and transforming it into good. In the darkness, there will be a guiding light and under it, Mark will be there, lighting the way. Father, Husband, Brother, Friend; a patriarch and a humble mensch, respected by all. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jane Hoffman Codner, daughter Molly and son Blake. Additional local relatives include sisters Gloria (Richard) Lapin and Sheila (Sheldon) Friedman as well as brother Fred (Candy Shaw) Codner. Also surviving are his mother-in-law Marilyn Hoffman, sister-in-law Ellen Hoffman, and brother-in-law Barry Hoffman. He was predeceased by his parents Saul and Marjorie Codner and father-in-law Howard Hoffman. A private family graveside service will be held June 7 at Atlanta's Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Mark Codner Fund to honor his contributions to the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. More details on the fund are available online at https://www.sesprs.org/donations/fund.asp?id=19817. Arrangements Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, GA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 8, 2020.