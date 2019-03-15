CROSS, Sr., Mark Curry Mark Curry Cross Sr., 82, of Athens, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Born May 23, 1936 in Atlanta, he was the son of the late Thomas B. Cross Sr. and Ethel Curry Cross. Mark was a graduate of North Fulton High School and attended Georgia Tech. He started his career with Trust Company Bank of Georgia and was a successful businessman who spent the last 30 years in real estate. Mark was a member of the Buckhead Boys, German Club, Ansley Golf Club and Athens First United Methodist Church. He loved college athletics, spending time with his grandkids and animals, especially his cat, Mickey. Mark was lovingly known as "Grandad" by his Athens friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cross was preceded in death by brothers, Charles K. Cross Sr. and Thomas B. Cross Jr. Survivors include children, Mark Curry Cross Jr. (Frances) of Athens and Charlotte Cross Sharp (Thomas) of Cordele; sister-in-law, Ann Green Cross of Winter Park, FL; grandchildren, Curry Cross, John Mobley Cross, Annie Cross, Caroline Doherty, Allison Doherty, Emily Doherty and Philip Doherty; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at Athens First United Methodist Church with Rev. Betsy Butler officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church's Hancock Hall. Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary