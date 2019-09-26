Services
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
1680 Westview Drive Sw
Atlanta, GA
DODD, Mark Noel Mark Noel Dodd, age 67, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. Mark was born Nov. 16, 1951 to Dorothy Frances and James Melvin Dodd. Mark is survived by: Brother, James Melvin Dodd, Jr.; Sisters, Christine Lewis Dodd Puckett and Barbara Lacy Dodd Broome; Step-Brothers, Robert Edward Floyd and Jon Floyd; Step-Sister, Patricia Floyd Schell. Mark was preceded in death by: Father, James Melvin Dodd, Sr.; Mother, Dorothy Camp Dodd Floyd; Step-Father, Jackson Metzgar Floyd; Step-Brother, Gregory Alan Floyd. A graveside service for Mark will be held Sept. 27, at 11 AM at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive Sw, Atlanta, GA 30310. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mark's memory may be made to either The Temple, 1589 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, Ga 30309 or Roeph Sholom Synagogue, 105 East 4th Ave. ,Rome, GA 30161. Daniel's Funeral Home, Rome, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 26, 2019
