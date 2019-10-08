|
GOLDSTEIN, Mark Mark Goldstein, age 56, of Roswell, GA, passed away on Saturday, October 5th at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Mark was born in East Orange, New Jersey on July 17, 1963 to Alan and Judy Goldstein. He grew up in Randolph, New Jersey, and was a 1981 Randolph High School graduate. Mark received a bachelor's degree from Tufts University in 1985 and went on to earn an MBA from the Duke's Fuqua School of Business in 1990. On July 12, 2003, he married Mary Ellen Chandler, the love of his life. Mark was a Marketer and Product Manager, and his career in the telecommunication industry spanned 25 years, working for both AT&T and Bell South. He recently retired in order to spend more time with his loving wife Mary Ellen, daughter Sarah, and son Bud. Mark was a devoted father, husband, and friend. He was an avid golfer, and had a passion for sports, visiting nearly every major league baseball stadium in the country. Mark was also enthusiastic about travel and dining. He planned exciting trips for his friends and family and was the sought-after expert for the best dining experiences in any major US city. Mark was a history buff and had a love of learning. He often shared this passion with his daughter by taking her to museums, even from the time she was very young. He showed others how to embrace life's joys and wanted nothing more than to spend time with those that he loved. Most recently, Mark devoted his time and efforts to helping others, especially those affected by cancer. He worked with Debbie's Dream Foundation and visited DC on multiple occasions to help secure federal funding for cancer research. He was a deeply kind and compassionate man, and will be missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Mark is survived by his parents; his wife, Mary Ellen (Chandler); his children, Sarah and Bud; his sister Robin and her husband Marc, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service is scheduled for: Date: Sunday 10/13/19 Location: Sandy Springs Chapel Family & Friend Visitation: 12:00 Memorial Service: 1:00 Family & Friend Visitation to follow at: The Goldstein Residence Donations can be made to Debbie's Dream Foundation: https://debbiesdream.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019