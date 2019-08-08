|
HAGAN, Mark Mark Nickles Hagan, 91, resident of Roswell, Georgia passed away July 28, 2019. He was a son of the late Mark Nickles Hagan, Sr. and Gertrude Calvert Hagan. Mark served in the US Navy during WWII. Afterwards, he graduated from The Citadel in 1953 with an Electrical Engineering Degree. Mark worked his entire 37-year career for SouthernBell/AT&T. Mark loved playing golf and working in his garden. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 31 years, family and friends. Survivors include: His beloved wife Jackie Hagan of the home; children Marsha (Karl), Rusty (Cindy), Linda and Laura (Larry); five grandchildren Ryan, Brennan, Austin, Zachary and Ashley. He was preceded in death by a brother Donald Calvert Hagan. Services will be conducted at 11 AM on Aug. 9, 2019 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy St., Alphraetta, Georgia. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, Aug., 10, 2019 at 12:30 PM in Long Cane Cemetery in Abbeville, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mark may be made to Alpharetta Presbyterian Church or to a . Online condolences may be made to the Hagan family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com. The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2019