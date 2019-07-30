|
HOLLAN, Mark Anthony April 17, 1958 July 27, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Anthony Hollan on Saturday July 27, 2019 after losing his heroic battle with cancer at the age of 61 with his loving family by his side. The youngest child of Wanda and Wendell Hollan, Mark was born on April 17, 1958 and raised in Lexington, KY with his sister and two brothers. He attended the University of Kentucky where he met the love of his life, Lynda and upon graduation moved to Atlanta to begin their life together raising two wonderful children, Lauren and Brian, and building a successful career in commercial real estate. Mark's vision and expertise in the Atlanta land market enabled him to become one of the most respected land brokers in the southeast. Mark accomplished so much in life, but family was his greatest achievement. His wife and children were his pride and joy and the legacy of his kind spirit, strong perseverance, and larger than life personality will live on through them. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and friend to all who knew him who will forever leave a lasting impression on our hearts. He is survived by his loving family; father, Wendell Hollan; wife and best friend of 38 years, Lynda Hollan; daughter, Lauren Hollan; son, Brian Hollan; sister, Donna (Al) Eiermann; brothers Windy (Karen) Hollan, Greg (Anne) Hollan; and many aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Dyer Hollan and grandparents, Rose and Fred Dyer. A private service will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Mark's name be made to the Kidney Cancer Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 30, 2019