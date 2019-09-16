|
KAISH, Mark Alan Mark Alan Kaish passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 13, 2019 from complications of melanoma. Mark was born June 20, 1957, in Syracuse, New York to the late Olga Mamula and James Edward Kaish. He grew up in Camillus, New York where he was the oldest of four children and enjoyed athletics and being an Eagle Scout. He graduated from West Genesee High School in 1975 and Duke University in 1979. At Duke, Mark played lacrosse and was a member and Commander of Sigma Nu. He went on to serve as a supply officer in the U.S. Navy from 1979 - 1983. He remained in the reserves until 1992. He received his MBA from The Darden School at the University of Virginia in 1985. While there, he met his wife Kathryn "Missy" McGrew. They were married in Atlanta in 1986. Mark began his business career with AT&T, moving onto Sprint in 1987 where he worked for 13 years. His passions were team building and leadership in all of his endeavors. He continued his career guiding companies and people at Savvis, Bellsouth and Cox. Mark was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, ATP and Kettering. Mark loved his family above all. He fostered in them a love of life, laughter, learning, team work, and all things sports. He loved the Atlanta Braves, the Washington Redskins, Duke Basketball, high school and college football, collecting t-shirts and hats, single malt Scotch, PBR, politics, reading and spending time with friends. Lacrosse played a huge role in Mark's life, especially as a coachcoaching his own children and hundreds more in the community. He is survived by his wife, their children, Mary Charles, James "Ned" Edward II and Kathryn Maxwell; his brother, Todd Kaish; his sisters, Terri (Tom) Finger and Tanya (Randy) Keller; in-laws, Kathryn McGrew, Dan (Jody) McGrew, Mac (Georgeann) McGrew; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, in Marietta on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Mark's name to LaxRats, LLC by visiting www.laxratsllc.com/donate/ .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 16, 2019