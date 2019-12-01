Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Lamb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Lamb Obituary
LAMB, Mark Elliott With deepest sorrow, we announce that Mark Elliott Lamb, age 60, our most beloved son, brother, husband, family member and friend passed quietly on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Those who knew Mark, knew and respected his lifelong passion and commitment to rescuing and caring for animals. Mark will be missed every day by his beloved wife Robin, his father, Wyman Lamb, his mother, Judy, sister Tracie, brother Todd, sister-in-law Rhonda, sister-in-law Mary Anne, brother-in-law David, brother-in-law Bob, niece Amy, nephew Stephen, great-nephew Samson and great-niece Annaleigh and many, many of his rescued furry friends. Service will be held on Dec. 8, with visitation at 1 PM and Memorial Service at 2 PM at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033. Reverend Terrell David Blackmon of Asheville, North Carolina, Mark's Cousin will conduct the Memorial Service. Memorial contributions to Gwinnett Humane Society, www.gwinnetthumane.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -