LAMB, Mark Elliott With deepest sorrow, we announce that Mark Elliott Lamb, age 60, our most beloved son, brother, husband, family member and friend passed quietly on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Those who knew Mark, knew and respected his lifelong passion and commitment to rescuing and caring for animals. Mark will be missed every day by his beloved wife Robin, his father, Wyman Lamb, his mother, Judy, sister Tracie, brother Todd, sister-in-law Rhonda, sister-in-law Mary Anne, brother-in-law David, brother-in-law Bob, niece Amy, nephew Stephen, great-nephew Samson and great-niece Annaleigh and many, many of his rescued furry friends. Service will be held on Dec. 8, with visitation at 1 PM and Memorial Service at 2 PM at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033. Reverend Terrell David Blackmon of Asheville, North Carolina, Mark's Cousin will conduct the Memorial Service. Memorial contributions to Gwinnett Humane Society, www.gwinnetthumane.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019