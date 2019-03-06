|
NATHAN, Mark Conrad Mark Conrad Nathan, age 66, formerly of Atlanta passed away on March 5, 2019 in Tifton, GA. Mark was born in Anniston and was a 1970 graduate of Shades Valley High School in Birmingham. He attended Florida State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Hotel Management. Mark spent many years as an Executive Chef and was a diehard Seminoles fan. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, George and Barbara Nathan, nephews Ted and Melanie Nathan, Gil and Lauren Nathan and Ben Nathan, and grandnieces and grandnephews, Morgan and Madison Nathan and Sally, Brady and Scarlett Nathan. A graveside service will be held 11:00 am cst, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Hillside Cemetery, Anniston. Sign on-line guestbook: www.edressler.com In Lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2019