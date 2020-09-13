PFAFF, Mark Albert Mark Albert Pfaff passed away on Sept. 4, 2020 at his home, the Cardinal Cottage, in Roswell, GA after a long illness. Mark was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on July 12, 1939 and graced his family and friends with his special brand of wit and wisdom for 81 years. Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Pamela Wilton Napier-Pfaff, his devoted daughter, Leslie Pfaff, and son, Jason Pfaff, his adopted stepson, Brad Pfaff and Brad's wife, Meagan Pfaff and their sons, James Pfaff, and Aidan Pfaff. Mark is also survived by two brothers, Brad Pfaff and Doug Pfaff, and their families. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Charlotte Pfaff, his brother, Deems Pfaff, and Caroline Pfaff, the mother of Leslie and Jason. After Mark's early days in the Air Force and college studies, his professional focus was Telecommunications Engineering. During his long career, Mark planned and engineered facilities at Northern Telecom, Nortel, Alascom, AT&T, Pacific Telecom, Electric Lightwave, CenturyTel. After Mark's retirement from CenturyLink in 2000, he spent several years as a Real Estate Appraiser. Mark enjoyed many hobbies with Pam, including houseboating at the University Yacht Club on Lake Lanier, grooming and showing their Airedale Terriers, gardening in their Japanese maple and camellia garden and riding their motorcycle. Mark was an audiophile, especially enjoying smooth jazz and he shared his love of cameras and photography with Leslie. Mark had a passion for competitive Practical Shooting, demonstrating skill and respect with all types of guns. Mark used his expertise in snow skiing and mountain biking to teach family and friends about our glorious world. Private celebrations of Mark's life will be held in Roswell and on Mt. Hood. Donations may be made to Emory University, referencing 'In memory of Mark A. Pfaff' for 'FTD Research', c/o Director of Development, Brain Health and Neurosciences, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.