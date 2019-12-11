|
RAFUSE, Mark Kendall Mark Kendall Rafuse, born March 31, 1963, and residing in Atlanta, GA, went to be with his Heavenly Father, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The son of Donald and Ruth Rafuse of Coupeville, Washington, Mark grew up in Southern California where he attended Loma Linda University. Having moved to Atlanta after college, Mark was a prominent member of the business community to include his most recent role as Managing Prinicpal at Noble Investment Group, as well as serving on boards of charitable organizations, and being an active member of the congregation at Northside United Methodist Church. Mark was an avid sports fan, and was happiest celebrating a Braves, Falcons, or Bulldogs win. Above all else, Mark was a beloved husband, devoted father, and incredible friend who loved spending time watching his son play baseball and basketball, celebrating the accomplishments of his daughter, and spending time on his favorite golf course in Amelia Island with his wife Nancy. Mark is survived by his wife Nancy, and their two children Kristen and Ryan; his parents Don and Ruth Rafuse; Nancy's parents Bob and Barbara Ryan; his brother Brad Rafuse (Donna), his sister Beverly Thurston, his stepbrother Jonathon Woods (Jill), sister-in-law Patty Urban (Joe), brothers-in-law Bill Ryan, Tim Ryan (Stephanie), Tom Ryan (Tammi), and Bob Ryan (Jennifer); and his many nieces and nephews. The family will celebrate Mark's life with a visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at H. M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel at 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs from 5 PM - 7 PM in the evening. A memorial service of life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 2 PM, in the afternoon at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta. At the request of his children, we invite you to remember Mark with a donation to either the Atlanta Girls School or Mill Springs Academy in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 11, 2019