STEELE, Mark Roy Mark Roy Steele of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on Monday May 18, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 49 years, Carole Barnes Steele, and the daughter he adored, Meredith Leigh Steele, of Santa Monica, CA, as well his brother Alan Jay Steele of Everett, WA, his sister-in-law Lynne Barnes Bonnet, her husband Marc, his niece Natalie Bonnet Monat, her husband Etienne, and their children, Luc and Marc, all of Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Stille Cross, and his father, Arnold Jay Steele. He was born in New York, NY and the family moved to Atlanta when Mark was seven. At Decatur High School, he was class president as a junior and class treasurer as a senior, as well as being in the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and was chosen as a "Senior Superlative." Upon graduation in 1965, Mark entered Vanderbilt University where he pledged Phi Kappa Sigma, was active in the student government, and ROTC. After spending time in the U.S. Army in Columbus, GA, Mark served in Vietnam (1970-1971) as part of the Adjutant General's Corps (courier service). He left the military as a 1st Lieutenant and soon married his high school and college sweetheart, Carole ("Bunny"). As newlyweds, Mark and Bunny moved to Chicago where he attended the University of Chicago Business School and completed his MBA degree at Georgia State University. After a short time at Genuine Parts, Mark joined Southern Bell/Bellsouth where he spent his career. He enjoyed various service organizations including the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association, the USO, was the President of Planned Parenthood of GA, the Commander of the local VFW chapter, and a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital. In 2012, he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, waged a heroic fight ("Never Give In!"), and became a mentor for other men suffering with the unrelenting disease. Despite his prognosis, Mark embraced life and traveled the world with family and friends. Mark was as comfortable in Asia and Europe as he was in his second home on Lake Keowee, SC. He was a member of Dunwoody Country Club, The Phoenix Society as well as the President of the Peachtree Racket Club. He ran the Peachtree Road Race 30 consecutive times. Mark loved a good party. He was a strong loyal individual who will be missed by many. Mark will be remembered always for the zest with which he lived life, echoing the creed: "For those who fight for it, life has a flavor the protected never know." Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial will be held, followed by a celebration of life at Dunwoody Country Club to be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Vanderbilt University in honor of Mark R. Steele (A&S 1969) or the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020