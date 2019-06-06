Services
Legacy Funeral Home & Life Center, Inc.
8968 Fayetteville Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30238
770-477-2273
RIVERS, Markell Mr. Markell Rivers of Covington, Georgia the husband of Mrs. Leticia F. Rivers passed June 2, 2019. A Service Celebrating his life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at East Lake UMC, 2500 Hosea Williams Dr., NE Atlanta, Georgia; Rev. Jesse Gordon, Pastor; Rev Emile Ennis, Officiating; Rev. Carlton Huff, Eulogist. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30p.m. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019
