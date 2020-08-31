KIRSON, Marlene Marlene Kirson, age 85, of Atlanta, GA, born in Brooklyn, NY on August 9, 1935 to Joseph and Fay Wax, of blessed memory, passed away on August 30, 2020 after a decline in her health in recent years. Marlene married her beloved husband, Walter Kirson, on November 24, 1954 and they were together until his death in 1989. Marlene's other great loves were her family, travel, tennis and the arts, particularly opera. Marlene was a special education teacher for twenty seven years, the majority of which at Madison Middle School in Trumbull, Connecticut, where the family settled after Walter's career took them from Brooklyn to Silver Spring, MD, and Oak Park, MI and a snowy sixteen months in Pittsford, NY in the early seventies. She is survived by her children, Joanne Kirson of Norwalk, CT, Melissa Potter (Lee Anne) of Lancaster, NH, and Steven Kirson (Amy) of Atlanta. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrea (Josh), Gregory, Emily (Brianna), Sarah, Joshua, Zachary, Brandon and Harris, as well as two great-grandsons, Landon and Reece. Marlene is also survived by her brother and sister in law, Dr. Herman and Sondra Wax of Aventura, FL, her late husband's brother, Dennis Kirson of Nevada, her many nieces and nephews and their children. Marlene was a world traveler, first with Walter and then continuing after his premature death, including many cruises and other trips on many continents and showed her independence when she traveled solo to Japan. She attended the U.S.Open, Wimbeldon and Davis Cup tennis tournaments, and before moving to Atlanta in her later years was a patron of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. Marlene's family is grateful to all the caregivers and staff at The Mann House, where she was well cared for in comfort since late last year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Metropolitan Opera or The Atlanta Humane Society. A private family burial will be held on Tuesday, September 1, at 2 PM, at Old Montefiore Cemetery in St. Albans (Queens) New York. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.



