TAYLOR (HUNTLEY), Marlene Marlene Huntley Taylor, age 91, of Deerfield Retirement Community, Asheville, NC, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 20, 2019. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Borden Elliott Taylor, who died June 4, 1994; her parents Marion Weldon Huntley and Estelle Mitchell Huntley; and her aunt who raised her, Carrie Huntley Sumner and her uncle Solomon Jefferson Sumner of Henderson County, NC. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Christine, Ruby and Elizabeth and her brothers Joseph and John. Surviving are her daughter Gail Taylor Baldwin, her son Borden Elliott Taylor, Jr., her daughter-in-law Cynthia Hicks Taylor, her granddaughter Marlene Baldwin Dunwoody and her husband Phillip Dunwoody, two great-grandsons, Aron Elliott Dunwoody and Eli Hill Dunwoody and her niece Cathey Bell Johnson and her husband John Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marlene's memory to the Deerfield Residency Fund at Deerfield Retirement Community, 1617 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC 28803, www.deerfieldwnc.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019