Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Maron S. Buice


1926 - 2020
Maron S. Buice Obituary
Maron Buice, former Gwinnett County Commissioner, businessman and civic activist, died in his sleep April 4, 2020. He was 93.

He is survived by children Ron, Michael, Hugh and Denise and a number of grand- and great-grandchildren. His wife Jo Ann died in 2009. There was no memorial service due to the ongoing pandemic.

Memorial donations may be made to Old Suwanee Baptist Church, 4118 Old Suwanee Rd., Buford, Ga. 30518 in memory of Maron Sidney Buice. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Read more about Maron Buice on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020
