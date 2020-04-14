|
|
Maron Buice, former Gwinnett County Commissioner, businessman and civic activist, died in his sleep April 4, 2020. He was 93.
He is survived by children Ron, Michael, Hugh and Denise and a number of grand- and great-grandchildren. His wife Jo Ann died in 2009. There was no memorial service due to the ongoing pandemic.
Memorial donations may be made to Old Suwanee Baptist Church, 4118 Old Suwanee Rd., Buford, Ga. 30518 in memory of Maron Sidney Buice. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020