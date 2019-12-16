|
|
DEITCH, Marsha Marsha Rose Deitch was born March 16, 1939 in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Cameron Hill to Ida "Skeedie" Deitch and A.B. "Spike" Deitch. She graduated The Girls' Preparatory School in 1957, marrying shortly thereafter. She moved to Nashville then Boston where she lived for more than thirty years. Her family was fortunate to have her in Atlanta for the past several years. Marsha is survived by sister Carole [Don] Shapiro of Ft. Myers, FL and brother Gilbert [Wendy] Deitch of Atlanta and several nieces, nephews, and cousins in Atlanta, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Oregon, Arizona, New Jersey, and elsewhere. The funeral will be graveside, at 1 PM, on Tuesday, December 17th, at B'nai Zion Cemetery, 605 Lullwater Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37405, next to her parents who were lifelong Chattanoogans. All her family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to the residents and entire staff of Brighton Gardens Assisted Living in Dunwoody for their attention and love they felt for Marsha the past eight years. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 16, 2019