Marsha Fish Obituary
FISH, Marsha Marsha Jean Starr Burel Bowzard Fish of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and Sandy Springs, Georgia, age 69, passed away on March 25, 2020 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center from injuries sustained in a car accident. Marsha is survived by her mother Virginia Burel, age 104; sisters Vicki Watts of Mint Hill, NC and Cheryl Simpson of Clayton, GA; her husband Dave Fish of Fort Walton Beach, FL; two children Shannon Kimber (Jeff) children Hannah, Lauren and Brayden of Canton, GA and Gene Bowzard of Woodstock GA; two step-children Gary Fish (Wendy), children Austin, Kathleen, Emily, Molly and Ian Fish of Portsmouth VA and Jim Fish and son Brody Fish of Destin FL. Teresa True (Pat), Dave's daughter and family. She was adored by all her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends galore. Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020. A celebration of Life Service, in Atlanta, will be held later. Those wishing to share on line condolences may do so at www.sandyspringschapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2020
