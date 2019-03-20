Services
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home
1891 West Mcintosh Road
Griffin, GA 30223
(770) 227-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home
1891 West Mcintosh Road
Griffin, GA 30223
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home
1891 West Mcintosh Road
Griffin, GA 30223
DODGEN, Marshall Harris Marshall Harris Dodgen, age 69, of Hampton passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Marshall was born in Hampton on June 28, 1949 to the late Fay & Sacola Dodgen. He graduated from Henry County High School in 1967, and went on to serve in the US Army and his country in Vietnam. Marshall retired from the Ford Assembly Plant in Hapeville after 38 years of service. Marshall is survived by his wife of 43 years, Connie Rowan Dodgen; his two daughters, Melissa Dodgen and Katie Dodgen; his brothers Jimmy (Kaye) Dodgen, Tommy (Elon) Dodgen; and his sister Patricia (David) Martin and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a memorial fund that has been set up for the family. gofundme.com/dodgen-family-memorial fund. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 20th at Connor-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin. The funeral will be held in their chapel on Thursday, March 21, at 4:00 pm. Interment will be at Berea Cemetery in Hampton following the service. Please join the family and friends in honoring Marshall Harris Dodgen by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2019
