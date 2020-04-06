Services
LEGACY FUNERAL HOME AND LIFE CENTER - Jonesboro
8968 FAYETTEVILLE RD.
Jonesboro, GA 30238
(770) 477-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Roberson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall Roberson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marshall Roberson Obituary
ROBERSON, Jr., Marshall A Celebration Service for Mr. Marshall Lewis Roberson, Jr. "Tank" of College Park, Georgia who passed March 30, 2020 will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 12 noon, at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia; Reverend Robert Melson, Sr., officiating, Reverend Leon Astin, eulogist. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing, Monday, April 6, from 12 to 6 PM, and Tuesday, April 7, from 12 to 6 PM, at Legacy Chapel. Survivors are his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marshall (Mary Jane) Lewis Roberson, Sr.; sister, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick (Meuntta) Dalton; nephews, Patrick, Jr. and Paton; niece, Paris; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. A Service to further honor "Tank's" life will be announced later.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marshall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -