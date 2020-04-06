|
ROBERSON, Jr., Marshall A Celebration Service for Mr. Marshall Lewis Roberson, Jr. "Tank" of College Park, Georgia who passed March 30, 2020 will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 12 noon, at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, Georgia; Reverend Robert Melson, Sr., officiating, Reverend Leon Astin, eulogist. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing, Monday, April 6, from 12 to 6 PM, and Tuesday, April 7, from 12 to 6 PM, at Legacy Chapel. Survivors are his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marshall (Mary Jane) Lewis Roberson, Sr.; sister, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick (Meuntta) Dalton; nephews, Patrick, Jr. and Paton; niece, Paris; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. A Service to further honor "Tank's" life will be announced later.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 6, 2020