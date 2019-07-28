Resources
More Obituaries for Marte BERKOWITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marte BERKOWITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marte BERKOWITZ Obituary
BERKOWITZ, Marte Elaine Marte Elaine Berkowitz, 73 of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on July 11, 2019. Marte was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 30, 1946. She had a diverse career including as a dental hygienist, an EMT Medic in New York, worked on a kibbutz in Israel, served in the Israeli army, was a chef with her own catering business, and served many years as a volunteer firefighter in New York. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her neighbors and friends. Marte was a most devoted daughter and is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Ian Owen, brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Susan Berkowitz, nieces and nephews and many close friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 AM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.