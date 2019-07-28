|
BERKOWITZ, Marte Elaine Marte Elaine Berkowitz, 73 of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on July 11, 2019. Marte was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 30, 1946. She had a diverse career including as a dental hygienist, an EMT Medic in New York, worked on a kibbutz in Israel, served in the Israeli army, was a chef with her own catering business, and served many years as a volunteer firefighter in New York. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her neighbors and friends. Marte was a most devoted daughter and is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Ian Owen, brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Susan Berkowitz, nieces and nephews and many close friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 AM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019