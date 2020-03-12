|
|
FOURQUREAN, Martha Ann Martha Ann Fourqurean, age 78 of Snellville, GA passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia and grew up in the Kirkwood neighborhood. She attended Murphy High School and later Georgia State University. Martha retired from Snellville Public Library where she worked for many years and enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life with a common love for books. She also loved to garden, a talent she inherited from her mother, Muriel Leonard. Her father, Claud Leonard, was her hero and passed along his appreciation for woodworking, automotive repair, and lake living. Martha had a great sense of humor, something she inherited from both her parents. Mrs. Fourqurean is survived by her daughter and her son-in-law, Susan and John Seay, her son and her daughter-in-law David and Marguerite Fourqurean and her three grandchildren, Austin Seay, Sophie Fourqurean, and Gracie Fourqurean. Graveside Services will be held Friday March 13, at 1 PM, at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory and Funeral Service Lawrenceville, GA. ByrdandFlanigan.com. 770-962-2200.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020