|
|
ALLEN, Martha Mehaffey Mrs. Martha M. Allen, 81 of McDonough, GA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after a short illness with Dementia. Born on October 11, 1938 in Atlanta, GA. She graduated from Bass High School and worked most of her life, first at the Georgia TB Assn. and over 15 years with an Orthodontist in Decatur, GA. Martha was a very gracious, kind and humble person with a good sense of humor. She did not seek the limelight, however she was always willing to be a helper. In her church, she worked with children and volunteered for other responsibilities. Survived by her husband: Joe Allen of McDonough, GA; brother: Allen Mehaffey of Pell City, AL; nephew: Michael Daniel and his wife Gail of Conyers, GA; two nieces: Pam Cook and her husband Jamie, and Susan Allen and her husband Scot; grand niece: Melissa Daniel; grand nephews: Adam, Charlie, and Patrick. She was preceded by her parents: C.O and Maggie Frances (Owens) Mehaffey; sister: Barbara Jane Daniel and her husband Charles; nephew: Jeremy Daniel; and two former sister-in-law: Shirley and Jo Ann. A special thanks is due to Charles and Sandra Allen, and Sacred Journey Hospice for their support. The family will receive friends at Haisten Funerals and Cremations of McDonough, GA, on Monday, December 9, from 4 - 7 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Haisten's, at 12 PM, on Tuesday, December 10, with Rev. Al O'Quin and Jim Louis officiating. Burial will follow at 3 PM, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019