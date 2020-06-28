Martha Banks
BANKS, Martha Sibley Martha Sibley Banks, 88, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away June 27, 2020. Mrs. Banks is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert "Bob " T. Banks, Jr.; daughters, Sibyl Cantrell (Ray); Brenda Benson; son, Brian Banks (April); grandchildren, Courtney Cantrell Solorzano (Mig), Brittany Yoho, Blaire Benson-Washington, Brooke Benson, Joshua and Rob Banks; sister-in-law Mrs. George (Mary) Sibley; and five great grandchildren. Martha is a native of Griffin, GA. She is a 1950 graduate of Griffin High School where she became All State in basketball and won the state high school tennis singles championship. She attended Erskine College in South Carolina. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Griffin. After her marriage, she served in Baptist work with her husband in Texas, Oklahoma, Memphis and Atlanta. Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Arlington Memorial Park at 12 Noon. Viewing will be at 11:00 AM at Patterson & Son Funeral Home, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Those attending the graveside service will meet at 11:30 AM at Patterson & Son to go by procession to Arlington Memorial Park.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
11:00 - 11:30 AM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
JUN
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
